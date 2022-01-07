Syria Regrets Current Events in Kazakhstan, Calls for Dialogue

The Foreign Ministry in Syria has expressed its regrets over the current unrest in Kazakhstan, calling for dialogue to ease the tensions, SANA reports.

Syria has expressed deep regret over the current events in Kazakhstan, which would destabilize security and stability, calling for dialogue in dealing with the current situation there.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA on Thursday, “The Syrian Arab Republic expresses its deep regret over the current events in the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan, which would destabilize security and stability and in no way serve to address the legitimate demands of the demonstrators.”

The source added that “Syria calls for adopting the language of dialogue in dealing with the current situation in Kazakhstan and commends the steps taken by the Kazakh government in this regard which would only find a way out of the existing problems and return security and stability to the country.”

Remarks by the Observer:

An increase in energy prices has sparked nationwide protests in the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan, which promptly requested help from its neighbor, Russia.

