White Helmets: On Last Day of 2021, Russian Strikes Kill Syrians

On the last day of 2021, Russian warplanes launched strikes on the Idleb countryside, killing two civilians and damaging a poultry farm, according to Horriya.

In the last hours of 2021, Russian warplanes launched strikes on the Idleb countryside. This comes as a continuation of a three-day campaign of escalation and shelling by Russian aircraft in northwestern Syria. The attack targeted infrastructure and everything that could help civilians to enjoy some stability.

Two civilians were killed on Friday by Russian strikes on a poultry farm in the town of Kafr Daryan, in the northern Idleb countryside. This resulted in extensive damage to the construction of the city, as well as the death of several birds.

Similar shelling targeted the vicinity of the town of al-Jadida, the Sahel al-Rouj area in the western countryside of Idleb, and the villages of al-Bara, al-Muzarah, and Mashon in its southern countryside.

Read Also: Lavrov Advises SDC and Reminds them of Trump’s Decision

Russian airstrikes have hit new areas deep in northwestern Syria, systematically targeting infrastructure and vital facilities that help civilians survive. This strategy increases civilian suffering, prevents them from settling, and exacerbates the tragedy of displacement in light of deteriorating economic conditions.

The recent shelling has focused heavily on poultry farms, with the outskirts of Darat Izza, in recent days, witnessing the shelling of poultry farms around the city. This comes in addition to Russian raids on similar farms in the Sheikh Bahr and Maarat Misrin areas, north of Idleb, and in the villages of Jabal al-Zawiya, south of Idleb.

Russian warplanes carried out a massacre of civilians on November 11th by targeting a poultry farm housing displaced people on the outskirts of the city of Maarat Misrin, north of Idleb. Air raids killed 5 civilians, women and children, and wounded 6 others.

In 2021, the White Helmets responded to more than 1,300 attacks by the regime and Russia, killing 227 people, including 65 children and 38 women. Teams rescued 618 people injured as a result of the attacks, including 151 children.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.