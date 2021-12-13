Drug Trafficking Network Clashes With Regime Intelligence

Clashes took place last Wednesday between a drug trafficking group and anti-drug intelligence patrols on the outskirts of Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, Sawt al-Asima reports.

The clashes took place during a raid carried out by anti-drug patrols, which targeted a warehouse belonging to the trafficking network, reported a Sawt al-Asima correspondent.

The correspondent added that members of the drug trafficking network fired direct shots at the patrols as soon as they arrived at a house that was converted into their headquarters.

The correspondent noted that the clashes were concentrated in the neighborhood of al-Orouba, which separates the Yarmouk camp and Yalda areas.

The reporter confirmed that the anti-drug patrols managed to take control of the targeted house after about 15 minutes of clashes, pointing out that members of the trafficking network had tried to escape into the Yarmouk camp.

The correspondent pointed out that sporadic clashes took place between the fleeing members and anti-drug patrols inside the Yarmouk camp during their pursuit. He explained that regime intelligence sent reinforcements to the area in question.

In previous years, al-Orouba was under the control of the 4th Division, which turned it into a collection center for ill-gotten money, as well as a major source of hashish and narcotic pills in south Damascus.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.