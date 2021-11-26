Minister: Investments in Tourism Can Create 100 Thousand Jobs

The minister of tourism has announced a plan to develop tourism in Syria through investments that can create jobs, according to SANA.

The Minister of Tourism, Mohammad Rami Martini has stressed that his Ministry adopted a plan for the next 10 years to develop the tourism sector in Syria through investments that can create jobs. He added that attention will be focused on popular tourism and the return of cultural tourism. “The year of 2022 will be the best tourism year,” Minister Martini said during a press conference on Wednesday.

He stressed the increasing number of visit requests from European countries that the ministry is studying. Martini added that there are great opportunities for tourism investment in Syria which will provide job opportunities for more than 100,000 people until 2030.

Read Also: EU Sanctions on Four New Syrian Ministers in Regime Government

According to Martini, the number of Arab and foreign tourists who visited Syria during 2021 has amounted to 488 thousand persons, who booked about 1.200.000 hotel nights and this raised the profits of hotels affiliated to the Tourism Ministry more than five times compared to last year, reaching 14 billion Syrian Pounds.

Regarding the promotion of tourism, Martini stated that the ministry is working with all the friendly states to promote tourism through its participation in exhibitions, the latest of which was the Expo 2020 in Dubai, adding that preparations are currently underway for Expo 2021 Dubai which will include a “Syrian tourism week” and is planned to encompass a show for traditional and cultural sites, in addition to the investment promotion.

“The Chinese state offers us technical cooperation in all fields, and we invite it to invest in tourism in Syria”, Martini added stressing that the Ministry provided all the facilities to the visitors in the context of the Syrian health protocol and it is responsible for securing a comfortable and safe residence within the internationally -applied health regulations.

Remarks by the Observer: Some travel agencies in Europe have recently resumed listing trips to Syria. More here.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.