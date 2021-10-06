Syria Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 Receives Large Number of Visitors

The pavilion of Syria at Expo Dubai 2020 has attracted wide interest, 10 years after Syria's last participation, SANA reports.

The pavilion of Syria at Expo Dubai 2020 has witnessed a large turnout and active interaction of its visitors, as it attracts Arab and international media. This year represents Syria’s first participation in this event for more than 10 years.

A number of mass media held meetings with those who are responsible for the pavilion to get acquainted with the Syrian participation and what it presents to the visitors through providing a chance to know about the Syrian culture and economic opportunities in Syria.

Read Also: Syrian-Emirati Agreement to Reshape and Activate Joint Businessmen Council

Some 14 companies from Syria specialized in various sectors such as the food industry, tourism, manufacturing, and trade, in addition, eight Syrian designers in the fields of fashion, jewelry, and crafts participate in the pavilion of Syria at the Expo 2020.

The Syrian Ambassador to the UAE, Ghassan Abbas, expressed his pleasure for the positive interaction of the visitors with the cultural experience and trade opportunities provided by the pavilion.

Syria’s participation comes under the slogan “Together, future is ours”, this participation is inspired by the ancient and glorious history of Syria and its aspirations for the future. where the pavilion showcases to the visitors a replica of the Ugarit alphabet, considered the oldest in history and dates back to approximately 1400 B.C.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.