Minister of Health Calls for Fair Distribution of Vaccines with Developing World

The minister was speaking during the annual meeting of the WHO's highest decision-making body, the Syria Times reports

The World Health Assembly continues the work of its seventy-fourth session virtually in Geneva and will continue until the first of June.

“The grave challenges resulting from the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, as well as the existing regional and international problems, make it imperative for us to uphold the principle of international cooperation and solidarity to face these challenges more than ever before,” Minister of Health Dr. Hassan Al-Ghobash said in a speech during the session.

The Minister of Health called for the application of the principle of fairness in the distribution of Covid 19 vaccines between developing and developed countries alike. He also called for increased assistance and capacity-building for developing countries in facing the enormous financial challenges related to the provision and distribution of these vaccines.

Minister Al-Ghobash stressed the importance of implementing the decisions of the World Health Assembly on health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories and the occupied Syrian Golan. He highlighted the importance of commitment to the mandate given to the WHO in providing protection and providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people and the Syrian citizens under occupation.

The Assembly’s 194 member states, including Syria, represented by a delegation headed by Minister Al-Ghobash, are proposing their plans to respond to the Covid 19 pandemic, especially with regard to supporting medical analysis laboratories, tracking the implementation of immunization plans against the virus and the impact of its spread in health systems in various countries and strengthening the application of the primary health care program.

It is noteworthy that the World Health Assembly is the highest decision-making body in the WHO. It meets once a year with the participation of delegations from all its member states. Its main function is to define the organization’s policies, appoint its director general and monitor its financial policies.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.