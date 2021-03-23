Syria’s Damascus Witnesses Intense Security Deployment

Regime army patrols have intensified in Damascus as the government fears protests against the deteriorating economy, writes North Press.

On Monday, residents from Damascus and its countryside expressed their anger over deteriorating conditions amid the intense deployment by the security forces of the Syrian government, which fears potential public protests denouncing the deteriorating economic and living conditions.

Farouq al-Hassan, who resides in Baghdad Street in central Damascus, told North Press that he headed to his job in the morning and was “shocked to see many patrols deploying on the road from home to work.”

He added, “the patrols deployed near the crossroads, squares, and in front of the institutions, bakeries, and petrol stations were hardly noticeable.”

This scene “recalls the days of 2011 and the eruption of the public protests against Damascus,” according to him.

“It is clear that there is a great fear of conducting protests in light of the deteriorating economic conditions,” Marwan Salhah (a pseudonym), a Real Estate Bank employee, told North Press.

“Residents can no longer tolerate this situation, which may drive the country into a new wave of protests,” he added.

“I do not know what will happen, but the only thing that I realize is that people may go out to the streets any time,” he pointed out.

