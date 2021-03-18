Prominent Syrian Opposition Figure Calls to Boycott Presidential Elections

A foremost opposition figure has decried the upcoming presidential elections as “for show,” writes Syria TV.

Chairman of the anti-regime National Coordination Body, Hassan Abdul Azim, has called for a boycott of the presidential elections that the regime intends to hold mid-this year.

“These elections are only for show, and our position regarding them is to boycott and to call on the people to refuse to participate as candidates or voters,” Abdul Azim said.

He added that “those elections block the path to a negotiated political solution according to the Geneva Declaration 1 (June 2012) and violate the relevant international decisions, the most important of which are Resolutions 2118 (2013) and 2254 (2015).”

Abdul Azim, a resident of Damascus, stressed that “holding the regime’s presidential elections means rejecting a negotiated political solution and ignoring international decisions, chief among which is Resolution 2254.”

He pointed out that “there has not been any positive development in the Constitutional Committee proposed by Moscow over a period of no less than a year and a half, because the Russian pressure on the regime is insufficient. As for the Russian position, it will become clearer after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to the Gulf states.”

He stressed that “the regime’s obstruction of the work of the Constitutional Committee is the main obstacle, but at the same time, there are other reasons, including the inaction of the international community towards the Syrian issue, the American and Russian positions, and the international community and its disregard for the regime’s crimes and human rights violations.”

Abdul Azim considered that the US stance towards the Syrian file at the policy level has become more balanced and committed to institutional work and international decisions, instead of the tweets, sudden decisions, and the random confusion of former US President, Donald Trump.

Regarding the effects of the economic deterioration in Syria he said that “there is no doubt that the deterioration of the economic and financial situation, the depreciation of the Syrian currency, and the continuous rise in prices is beyond what the people could possibly put up with, which has begun to bring about anger, challenges, and rebellion, even among the loyalists.”

