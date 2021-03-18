Iran Plans To Increase Value of Trade Exchange With Syria Up To 1.5 Billion Dollars

Iran intends to increase trade with Syria up to 1.5 billions dollars in the next three years, according to The Syria Times.

Director-General of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization’s (TPO) Office of Arabian and African Countries, Farzad Piltan, announced on Wednesday a plan to increase the trade exchange with Syria up to 1.5 billion dollars throughout the coming three years.

In a statement to Iranian Fars News Agency, Piltan pointed out that the organization set a plan to export goods for Syria with a value of 400 million dollars in return for imports with a value of 100 million dollars in 2023. The remaining amount will be dedicated to expanding exporting technical and engineering services to Syria.

He indicated that the TPO is following up the challenge of launching a cross-border transport line from Iraq to Syria and a maritime transport line between the Iranian and Syrian ports.

The Iranian official pointed out that Iranian exports to Syria between Mar. 20, 2020 and Feb. 18, 2021, have amounted to 104 million dollars, recording a decrease from previous similar periods. He asserted that this decrease is caused by the repercussions of the coronavirus, which led to the suspension of exhibitions in Syria and trade exchange between the two countries.

