Saudi Foreign Minister: Syria Needs Political Solution for Stability and Security

Saudi Arabia has called for a national consensus to end the bloodshed in Syria, writes RT Arabic.

The Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud said, during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, on Wednesday, that resolving the crisis in Syria requires consensus between the parties to the conflict, from the opposition and the government.

He stressed that Saudi Arabia has been keen from the beginning of the crisis to find a way to stop the bloodshed occurring in a friendly and important country. He also expressed Saudi Arabia’s keenness to coordinate with all parties, including Russia.

He said, “We agree with our Russian friends on the importance of identifying a political path that would lead to a settlement and stabilization of the situation in Syria because there is no solution to the Syrian crisis except through the political process.”

In turn, Lavrov said that he and Saudi officials discussed regional issues and the situation in the Gulf region, emphasizing the significance of ensuring security in this key region of the world.

Lavrov stressed that the talks gave great attention to the situation in Syria, its national unity, territorial integrity, and the right of Syrians to independently determine their future, based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.