US Forces Transport 25 ISIS Terrorists From Iraq To Syria

The US has transported dozens of ISIS members into Syria from Iraq, writes The Syria Times.

Within the framework of Washington’s investment in terrorism and for prolonging the aggressive war being waged on Syria, the US occupation forces have transported 25 Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists from Iraq to Syria.

According to local sources, 25 ISIS terrorists entered from the Iraqi territories on Feb. 28, 2021, to al-Sahl town in the southern countryside of Hassakeh in Syria under the protection of the US occupation forces.

The terrorists were gathered in the al-Dshesheh point near the al-Sahl town before transferring them in armored cars to the illegal US camp al-Bulgar to the east of the al-Shaddadi city in the southern countryside of Hassakeh, before being moved to the Deir-ez-Zor countryside by two helicopters.

The sources affirmed that the US occupation forces want to establish small camps to gather ISIS terrorists from Iraq to carry out attacks on the Syrian army’s sites, residential areas, and on vital utilities along the Syria Badia.

The US occupation forces supervise the training of terrorist groups in areas under their occupation, namely in the al-Tanf area at the Syrian-Iraqi border, and they offer logistic support and arms to ISIS terrorists.

Among the terrorist groups that are being trained by the US occupation forces are the so-called Jaish Maghawer al-Thawra and the Osod al-Sharqeyeh.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.