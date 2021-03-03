Exchange Rate, Gold Price Reach Unprecedented Levels

The Syrian pound continues its devaluation course against the dollar, while the price of gold reaches 13,000 pounds, reports Sowt Al-Asima.

The price of gold rose again, reaching unprecedented levels, with an increase of 13,000 Syrian pounds within two days, after its price had witnessed a temporary decrease on Friday and Saturday.

On the black market, the US dollar reached an exchange rate of 4,000 pounds, with projections of further devaluation of the currency.

On Tuesday morning, the exchange rate of the dollar was 3,850-3,900 pounds. The exchange rate of the euro was at 4,600-4,650 pounds, and the Saudi riyal was 1,000 pounds.

