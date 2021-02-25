Iraq Calls on Arab League To Restore Syria’s Membership

Iraq has argued that Syria should be reinstated to the Arab League, writes Al-Masdar.

Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, stressed the need to return Syria to its seat in the Arab League while noting that this would achieve the principle of integration in Arab work and coordination.

The Iraqi minister expressed during a meeting with a group of Gulf officials on Monday, “his happiness with the escalation and growth of bilateral cooperation in the Iraqi-Saudi relations.”

Hussein praised the “tripartite mechanism between Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt.”

During the meeting, the Iraqi Foreign Minister touched on the recent meetings of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level and the need to activate the mechanisms of Arab action within the League.

He pointed to the need to return Syria to its seat within the Arab League to achieve the principle of integration in Arab work and coordination.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2012, marking the first time in the organization’s history that one of its founding countries has had its membership suspended.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.