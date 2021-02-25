Opposition Groups Target Syrian Government Posts in Syria’s Idleb

Opposition group al-Fateh al-Mubin has sniped several government members in south Idleb, according to North Press.

On Wednesday, the armed opposition groups targeted the Syrian government forces’ sites, and sniped several government members in areas of Idleb, northwestern Syria.

Military sources told North Press that the al-Fateh al-Mubin operations room group [a coalition of Syrian opposition members] targeted military positions of government forces in the village of Kafr Battikh, southeast of Idleb with heavy artillery shells.

Al-Fateh al-Mubin sniped two government members in the Bureij area near Kafr Nabl south of Idleb, the sources added.

On Wednesday morning, it also sniped a governmental member in Maarat Mokhus in the southern part of Zawiya Mountain, south of Idleb.

On Tuesday, Russian warplanes targeted the opposition fortifications on the frontlines of the town of al-Bara, south Idleb, with high-explosive missiles, without casualties reported.

