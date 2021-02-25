Suspicious Meat on Sale in Damascus

Customers in Damascus have mixed feelings about new cut-price mystery meat, writes The Levant News.

The phenomenon of selling meat of unknown origin is taking Damascus by storm. The meat is on display on the sidewalks and in market stalls outside grocery shops.

The meat does not have any certificate indicating its source or place of slaughter, and most of it does not carry the regime’s seal of licensed slaughterhouses. These meats are so low in cost that they have started to compete with butcher shops.

The sources pointed out that meat is sold abundantly in the Bab Sereija market in central Damascus, and other old markets, at low prices compared to meat at the butchers. The kilogram is sold at 6,000 Syrian pounds, while the official price is almost 20,000 pounds.

A large number of residents refused to buy this meat out of fear that it might be damaging to their health, while some saw it as an opportunity to taste red meat, even once, after it had become unaffordable.

Those who buy such meat said they did not notice a difference or bad smell, while those who refuse to buy it said that even the butcher shops monitored by the Syrian regime have attempted to sell donkey meat several times, so there is no way they would buy meat whose source is unknown.

Not only is meat sold in market stalls and sidewalks, but also laying hen, which is a type of chicken that does not live more than 18 months, and is eventually dispensed of as caring for it is costly and its egg production is not considered profitable.

As a result of the exorbitantly high prices, Syrians have been searching for the cheapest alternative while trying to take into consideration quality and health.

The Supply Control Authority has been allowing the spread of these unlicensed stalls, with an unusual lack of effort to prevent such phenomena, which raises suspicion and doubts, and begs questions about the identity of those behind the sale of that meat.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.