Iran’s ambassador to Syria to Athr Press: We Cooperate with Damascus on Oil, Work Never Stopped

Iran’s ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, has confirmed to Athr Press that Tehran is actively engaged in several projects across various sectors in Syria, including trade and energy. While acknowledging that some projects have been completed, Akbari emphasized the ongoing efforts required for their full realization, citing the complexity of certain ventures.

According to Akbari, significant strides have been made in the realm of Syrian electrical stations. Over the past six months, two power groups, each boasting a capacity of 200 megawatts, were inaugurated in Aleppo. Additionally, the Tishreen station in Latakia, with a planned capacity of 185 megawatts, underwent rehabilitation. However, Akbari noted that some stations are currently inactive due to a lack of gas, which efforts are underway to address.

“We are actively involved in the development of other power plants,” Akbari stated, underscoring the time-intensive nature of such projects. Despite the challenges posed by sanctions on both Syria and Iran, the ambassador highlighted the resilience of their joint projects, particularly in the oil sector. Despite sabotage attempts on oil stations by terrorists, work has persisted uninterrupted.

Addressing concerns about project completion amidst sanctions and logistical difficulties, Akbari assured that Iran is committed to finishing every project it initiates in Syria. He attributed potential delays to factors such as the imbalance in flight connectivity between the two nations and security issues arising from attacks on transit stations and airports by external forces.

In the context of economic collaboration, Musan Nahas, the secretary of the Syrian-Iranian Chamber of Commerce, disclosed plans for a joint insurance company between the two nations. Currently, in the establishment phase, the company is expected to commence operations once all necessary paperwork is finalized. Nahas also highlighted the positive trajectory of Syrian-Iranian trade relations, pointing out the implementation of “zero customs” between the countries starting in January, a significant development following high-level mutual visits and diplomatic exchanges.

