Western Officials: No Normalization with Assad, Support to Opposition Will Continu

An official from the U.S. State Department, a representative of the European Union, and Western officials have affirmed the ongoing imposition of sanctions on the Syrian regime and the steadfast refusal of normalization with it unless there is a fundamental shift in its approach towards international resolutions on a political resolution. Meanwhile, the UN envoy to Syria has emphasized that Geneva remains the practical choice for hosting meetings of the Constitutional Committee between representatives of the regime and the opposition.

These statements arose within a series of meetings conducted by the opposition Syrian Negotiation Commission with key figures on the Syrian dossier, notably including the UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, as well as political figures from the United States, the European Union, France, Britain, Turkey, and other nations.

Commencing on June 9 and concluding on June 11, the deliberations of the Negotiating Commission culminated in a final statement urging the Security Council to convene a session to address the hurdles obstructing political transition and the implementation of Resolution 2254 in Syria. The Commission reiterated its rejection of the regime’s “formal” elections for the People’s Assembly and the elections declared by the Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria.

Furthermore, the Commission cautioned against the regime’s exploitation of the refugee issue for premature gains and underlined that the repatriation of Syrian refugees must be voluntary, contingent upon achieving stability. It also called upon donor countries to honour their commitments and ensure the humanitarian needs of Syrians are met.

Badr Jamous, the head of the Negotiating Commission, along with other members, engaged in discussions with numerous Western officials regarding the Syrian dossier. Ethan Goldrich, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State responsible for the Syrian issue, affirmed the United States’ commitment to intensifying sanctions on the Syrian regime, supporting the Syrian opposition, and categorically rejecting any normalization with the regime, per the Commissio’s statement.

Alessio Cappellani, Head of the Middle East Division of the European Union, reiterated the EU’s unwavering support for Syrians both on the political and humanitarian levels, pledging solidarity until they attain their legitimate aspirations for freedom, safety, and the rule of law. He emphasized the EU’s firm stance of maintaining pressure on the Syrian regime across all fronts, including refusing normalization and resisting lifting sanctions or any reconstruction initiatives, unless the regime alters its approach to international resolutions on a political solution.

In his meeting with the head of the Commission, UN envoy Geir Pedersen affirmed the ongoing international consensus on Resolution 2254 as the sole political resolution to the Syrian crisis. He cautioned that stagnation in the political process would have adverse repercussions on all other facets concerning Syria.

Regarding the Constitutional Committee, Pedersen disclosed that the Russian side declined to convene in Geneva, and the Syrian regime echoed this stance. Several attempts to hold meetings of the Constitutional Committee in various capitals proved futile, with most being rebuffed by the regime. Consequently, Geneva remains the viable and practical option until the Syrian parties reach a consensus on an alternative, as per the Negotiating Commission.

Pedersen proposed to the regime government the preparation of a draft constitution or, at the very least, constitutional chapters, extending the same challenge to the Syrian opposition, in an effort to surmount logistical barriers and ensure the committee’s unhindered progress.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.