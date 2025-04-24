UK Lifts Sanctions on Syria’s Defence, Interior Ministries and Intelligence Agencies

The British government announced on Thursday the lifting of asset freezes previously imposed on Syria’s Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, and several intelligence agencies.

According to an official notice from the UK Treasury, the Syrian Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, and the General Intelligence Directorate are now among 12 entities no longer subject to asset freezes. The statement, cited by Reuters, did not elaborate on the reasons or context behind the decision.

This move follows a similar step taken in March, when London lifted sanctions on the Central Bank of Syria and 23 other entities, including banks and oil companies.

Despite these changes, British authorities stressed that sanctions against individuals affiliated with the Assad regime remain in place, underscoring the UK’s continued stance on human rights violations committed during the Syrian conflict.

The decision comes amid a broader shift in Western policy towards Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024. In recent months, the European Union has suspended a number of its sanctions on Damascus, particularly in key sectors such as banking, energy, and transport.

In response, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the UK’s decision, calling on international partners to lift all remaining sanctions that are hindering the country’s recovery.

In an official statement, the ministry described the UK’s move as “a positive development in alleviating the economic suffering of the Syrian people,” and a step toward “constructive engagement between Syria and the international community.”

The statement concluded by urging all international partners to take further action toward lifting the remaining sanctions, which it said continue to obstruct Syria’s path to recovery.

