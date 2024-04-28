U.S. Ambassador Urges Action on Syria at Security Council Meeting

In a poignant address at the United Nations Security Council on April 25, 2024, Ambassador Robert Wood, the U.S. Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs, voiced strong concerns over the ongoing Syrian conflict and the critical humanitarian situation affecting millions.

During the session, Ambassador Wood extended a warm welcome to the new permanent representative of Türkiye, underscoring the significance of collaborative international efforts. He expressed solidarity with Special Envoy Pedersen, acknowledging the challenges faced due to the stalling of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, primarily attributed to obstructions by the Syrian regime and Russia. Wood praised Pedersen’s unwavering commitment and innovative approaches to convening the parties, urging all council members to support these endeavours and to demand genuine political engagement from the Syrian regime.

Highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis, Wood referred to the briefing by OCHA, which detailed the severe difficulties UN agencies encounter in delivering aid to Syria. A staggering 16.7 million Syrians require assistance, with 10.8 million in urgent need of life-saving support. The ambassador emphasized the insufficiency of aid reaching those most in need.

Wood also addressed the expiring agreements allowing UN access through the Bab Al-Salam and Bab Al-Rai border crossings, crucial for efficient aid delivery. He criticized the practice of last-minute extensions and called for guaranteed, enduring access to meet the vast humanitarian needs in the region.

Further, the ambassador welcomed the funding for the Independent Institution for Missing Persons in Syria (IIMP), stressing the importance of providing resources for it to aid families seeking information about their missing loved ones, a key element in the broader effort to build sustainable peace.

In closing, Ambassador Wood highlighted the detrimental impact of Iranian-aligned militia groups in Syria, supported by Iran with weapons, intelligence, financial aid, and training. He reiterated the United States’ commitment to work with diplomatic partners to resolve regional tensions and alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.

Wood’s speech was a compelling call to action, urging the international community to redouble its efforts and provide the necessary support to bring relief to Syrians amid their prolonged suffering.