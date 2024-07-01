Turkey Cuts Internet in Northern Syria to Contain Popular Unrest

Internet service was cut off in large areas of northern Syria on Monday evening, coinciding with escalating popular protests that began earlier in the day against Turkish policies.

Local sources told the “Jisr” newspaper that Turkish companies providing internet service to northern Syria cut the service on orders from Turkish authorities, in an effort to contain the popular unrest.

They added that the internet is now cut off in most areas of rural Aleppo and some areas of rural Idlib.

This comes at a time when Turkey is conducting a widespread campaign of arresting and forcibly deporting refugees, accompanied by a campaign of attacks targeting the homes and workplaces of Syrians in several areas, especially in the province of Kayseri.

Residents of Turkiye’s central Kayseri province set fire to Syrian homes, businesses and cars yesterday after a video allegedly showing a Syrian man molesting a seven-year-old girl circulated online.

Police detained 67 people as a result of the unrest, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on X.

Officials said the alleged abuser was arrested while the girl, her siblings and her mother were placed under state protection where they would receive psychological support, AP reported.

The tension in Turkey has directly affected the northern Syrian regions, which today witnessed angry popular protests against Turkish policies, during which the Turkish flag was taken down at many military checkpoints and institutions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.