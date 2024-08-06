There Won’t Be An All-out War!

While many American newspapers are flying the flags of war in the Middle East, European newspapers seem preoccupied with the Paris Olympics, neglecting other significant events, whether political or military. American newspapers reflect the official U.S. rhetoric warning against any violation of red lines in the event of an attack on Israel, except for some of President Joe Biden’s statements in which he warns Benjamin Netanyahu of the consequences of Israel’s actions.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered a review of the U.S. military posture in the Middle East to improve the protection of U.S. forces, increase support for Israel’s defense, and respond to various emergencies. This approach reaffirms that the idea of war with Israel is incomplete because the war, in fact, is with the United States.

As for the Europeans, they seem to have retreated from even the lowest roles assigned to them as former superpowers. But does this American stance actually prevent an all-out war?

Let’s state the facts as they are: What happened in Tehran is a direct attack on Iran before it is an assassination of a guest, and it needs a clear and frank response without frills and meaningless slogans. However, what happened in Lebanon is a different context. When the resistance there promises to respond, it will, but the response will likely remain within the current red lines. Benjamin Netanyahu seeks a response that could justify an invasion of Lebanon, but the resistance is unlikely to give him that opportunity.

Regarding the Iranian response, it is expected to be measured and agreed upon, similar to the response after the attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus. Such a response aims to de-escalate the situation and avoid a war that neither Israel nor Iran wants. If either party truly desired war, it would have erupted by now, given that all the ingredients for its occurrence are present. However, the facilitation of such attacks with “agreed” responses is not a good indicator, as it risks repeating history and turning tragedy into farce.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.