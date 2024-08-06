Syria Today – Jordan Says Foiled Drug Smuggling From Syria; German Court Rejects Appeal of Former Syrian Secret Police Officer

Today’s news round on Syria highlights several critical developments impacting regional stability and the humanitarian situation. Jordan thwarted a drug smuggling attempt from Syria, with several smugglers injured; Syria is a major producer of the drug captagon, with routes often passing through Jordan to Gulf states. Germany upheld the conviction of former Syrian officer Anwar Raslan for crimes against humanity, including torture at Branch 251 prison. A Turkish drone strike hit a water station in Qamishli, cutting off water for thousands, part of ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kurdish-led areas. Turkey is also tightening restrictions on Syrian refugees, threatening to invalidate residency cards. A Washington Institute report notes a surge in attacks on coalition bases in Iraq and Syria, reflecting militia divisions and frustrations amid the Gaza conflict. Lastly, an analysis by Arab News warns of a resurgent Daesh exploiting Syria’s fragile state, exacerbated by economic hardship and internal conflicts, stressing the need to address underlying causes to prevent further destabilization.

Jordan says foiled drug smuggling attempt from Syria

Jordan said it had foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into the country from Syria on Monday, Reuters reported.

Quoting a military source, Petra said several smugglers were injured in clashes with security forces before retreating back into Syrian territory.

The amount of the seized drugs was not disclosed.

War-ravaged Syria has become the region’s main site for the mass production of the addictive, amphetamine-type stimulant known as captagon, with Jordan a key transit route to the oil-rich Gulf states, Western anti-narcotics officials say.

Jordanian officials, like their Western allies, say that Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group and pro-Iranian militias who control much of southern Syria are behind a surge in the multi-billion-dollar drugs and weapons trade. Iran and Hezbollah deny the allegations.

German Court Rejects Appeal of Former Syrian Secret Police Officer

The German Federal Court announced that it had upheld the conviction of a former Syrian police officer who had committed crimes against humanity while working for the Assad regime, according to Themedialine.org.

In 2019, while seeking asylum in Germany, German authorities first arrested Anwar Raslan, who led a unit within Syria’s General Intelligence Directorate.

A regional court based in the western German city of Koblenz concluded in 2022 that the former colonel was responsible for overseeing the “systematic and brutal torture” of more than 4,000 prisoners between April 2011 and September 2012.

According to the earlier ruling, Raslan supervised interrogations at a prison facility known as Al-Khatib, or Branch 251, located just outside of Damascus.

The court stated that he was directly responsible for at least 27 of the at least 58 deaths that occurred at Branch 251 during his tenure as commander.

Turkish airstrike hits water station in northern Syria

The Turkish military conducted a drone strike on a water pumping station in the countryside of Qamishli, situated in northern Syria’s northern region of Derik on 5 August. The attack reportedly rendered the facility inoperative, cutting off water access for thousands of residents, Hawar News reported.

Turkey claims that its military operations in the area are directed against military targets. However, such an assault on critical civilian infrastructure raises significant questions since the water pumping station, crucial to the local water supply, does not conform to the military profile. This incident is part of a broader pattern of military assaults on civilian services and infrastructure throughout the Kurdish-led Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES).

Local sources also hold Turkey responsible for a drone strike on an olive oil factory on Monday, in the Kerbawi suburb of Qamishli, which caused extensive damage. Official confirmation is pending.

Turkish bombardments have disabled the Alouk water station, with over 610,000 people no longer having close access to reliable water, and over 1.4 million having their access limited due to the lack of power. These disruptions put the lives and welfare of civilians, especially in the camps supported by NGOs, at great risk.

Turkey tightens further restrictions on Syrian refugees

In a new step to tighten restrictions on Syrian refugees residing in Turkey, use them, and deport them, Turkey has threatened to invalidate their “Kimlik” cards if they do not update their information, according to the authorities, Hawar News reported.

The threat to invalidate the Syrian refugees’ cards was announced by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya during a speech at the Justice and Development Party headquarters in front of the media, as part of the authorities’ ongoing efforts to use refugees as a means to avoid addressing the country’s economic and security issues.

According to him, the reason for revoking the cards is that many Syrians have not been found at the locations registered in Turkey’s official records.

What to Make of Recent Attacks on Coalition Bases in Iraq and Syria?

A report by The Washington Institute argues that the recent attacks on coalition bases in Iraq and Syria, including a rocket attack on Al-Asad Air Base on August 5 that injured five U.S. personnel, seem to reflect internal militia divisions about renewing anti-coalition efforts amid the Gaza conflict. The August 5 attack was the 189th such incident since the Gaza war began last October.

The attacks follow a pattern of tit-for-tat strikes seen after the Iraqi Prime Minister’s U.S. visit in April, which involved Iran-backed militias and significant U.S. retaliation. A new claimant, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq–al-Thawrayoun, has taken responsibility for the latest attacks but has limited online presence, suggesting possible internal muqawama divisions.

These events indicate growing frustration among Iraqi militias, particularly Kataib Hezbollah (KH), over their limited impact on Israel and restrictions on attacking U.S. bases. The current escalation could be an attempt by KH elements to provoke further conflict and drive U.S. forces out of Iraq. This situation is fluid, with potential for further U.S. retaliation and increased regional involvement if Iran’s resistance axis decides to retaliate against Israel.

How a Spate of Terrorist Attacks by a ‘Resurgent’ Daesh Threatens to Push Syria Deeper into Chaos

Arab News published a report which argues that Syria’s prolonged civil warhas created a fragile state that is being further destabilized by a resurgence of Daesh.

The report say thirteen years of civil war, economic hardship, and recent natural disasters have left Syria in a fragile state. The first half of 2024 saw a significant increase in attacks by Daesh, with 153 attacks in Syria and Iraq compared to 121 in all of 2023. The group’s resurgence raises fears of a potential comeback, exploiting Syria’s ongoing humanitarian crisis and regional conflicts.

Despite losing its territory in 2019, Daesh has increased its insurgent activities in Syria and Iraq in 2024. The group remains a threat, conducting hit-and-run attacks and assassinations.

Syria faces severe humanitarian challenges, with 16.7 million people needing aid. Economic decline, sanctions, and reduced international assistance have exacerbated the crisis, making it easier for Daesh to recruit.

Northeast Syria’s detention camps, holding around 50,000 Daesh suspects and their families, are breeding grounds for radicalization. The release or escape of inmates poses a significant risk of Daesh reconstituting itself.

Infighting among various factions in Syria, including Arab tribes, the SDF, and opposition militias, has created chaos, further destabilizing the region and providing opportunities for Daesh to exploit.

While there are concerns about Daesh’s resurgence, experts believe the group is unlikely to regain control over large areas due to the current military and political landscape. However, ongoing instability and poverty in Syria could sustain Daesh’s low-level insurgency.

The situation remains dire, with Syria’s division and economic woes providing fertile ground for Daesh’s activities. The likelihood of increased foreign military intervention appears low, focusing instead on managing the ongoing humanitarian crisis and internal conflicts.

The resurgence of Daesh amidst Syria’s deepening humanitarian crisis poses a significant threat to regional stability. Addressing the root causes of economic hardship and political fragmentation is crucial to preventing the group’s further entrenchment and mitigating its impact on Syria’s already devastated population.