Syria Today – 12 Pro-Regime Fighters Killed; Ukraine Strikes in Syria

At least 12 pro-regime fighters were killed in an overnight Israeli strike that targeted a factory near Aleppo in the north of Syria a Syrian monitor reported early Monday, according to The New Arab.

“Twelve pro-Iranian fighters of Syrian and foreign nationalities were killed, according to an initial tally, in an Israeli air strike on a position in the town of Hayyan, north of Aleppo, setting off strong explosions in a factory,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Syrian Ministry of Defence said in a statement that “after midnight… the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the southeast of Aleppo, targeting some positions” near the city, adding that “the aggression caused several martyrs and material damage”.

According to the Observatory — which is based in Britain, but maintains a vast network of sources inside Syria — rescuers and firefighters were deployed to the site to treat the injured and contain blazes caused by the strike.

The NGO said that Hayyan is “controlled by pro-Iranian groups composed of Syrians and foreigners”.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on its northern neighbour since the outbreak of Syria’s civil war, mainly targeting army positions and Iran-backed fighters, including from the militant group Hezbollah.

Ukrainian special forces strike Russian positions in Syria

The Kyiv Post has published exclusive footage revealing Ukrainian special forces, alongside Syrian opposition fighters, conducting attacks on Russian military positions in the Golan Heights region of Syria.

The video captures the Ukrainian unit “Khimik” targeting Russian block posts, strongholds, foot patrols, and military convoys.

According to a source from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), these coordinated strikes have been ongoing since the beginning of the year, significantly impacting the Russian military presence in the region. The GUR reports that these operations have successfully hit numerous Russian military installations under the so-called “Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Syrian Arab Republic.”

Despite these redeployments, Russia has established numerous recruiting centers in Syria to enlist Syrian mercenaries for the conflict in Ukraine.

Previous reports have also highlighted Ukrainian special forces operating in Sudan against Russian interests, showcasing Ukraine’s broader strategic operations.

Turkey’s defense minister says planned elections by Syrian Kurdish groups are ‘unacceptable’

Plans by U.S.-backed Kurdish groups to conduct local elections in northern Syria are “unacceptable” and a threat to Turkey’s national security, Turkey’s defense minister was quoted as saying on Monday.

Turkey considers the move as a step by Syrian Kurdish groups toward the creation of a separate Kurdish entity across its borders. Ankara accuses the Syrian Kurdish groups of ties to a banned Kurdish militant organization.

In a written reply to questions from The Associated Press, Yasar Guler reiterated Turkey’s commitment to establishing a secure corridor along its borders with Syria and Iraq to counter the threat posed by Kurdish militants.

A Kurdish-led autonomous administration that controls northern and eastern parts of Syria has announced plans to hold municipal elections June 11. The vote to choose mayors will be held in the provinces of Hassakeh, Raqqa, Deir el-Zour and the eastern part of Aleppo province.

“It is not possible to accept such a situation,” Guler said. “The so-called election efforts that threaten the territorial integrity of Syria will negatively affect peace and tranquility in the region.”