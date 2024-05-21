Sabbagh and IAEA Director General Discuss Enhanced Cooperation in Various Fields

Syria and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) discussed on Monday ways to boost cooperation in various fields, including support for the Syrian National Committee to Combat Cancer.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the International Conference on Nuclear Security, involved Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Bassam Sabbagh, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, and Dr. Ibrahim Othman, Director General of the Atomic Energy Commission of Syria (AECS).

Sabbagh and Grossi focused on enhancing the technical support provided to Syria by the IAEA, particularly in capacity building and the qualification of cadres. Sabbagh praised the IAEA’s efforts in organizing the International Conference on Nuclear Security and its support and assistance to member states.

Deputy Minister Sabbagh emphasized that the Israeli occupation entity, with its nuclear arsenal, is the main threat to nuclear security in the region. He criticized Israel’s refusal to join relevant international agreements and treaties, along with its numerous violations of international law and the UN Charter.

In his speech on Tuesday at the International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Security in Vienna, Sabbagh highlighted that Israel exploits protection from Western countries regarding its nuclear capabilities, which contradicts the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and comprehensive safeguards system.

Sabbagh reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and expressed the country’s desire to continue cooperating with the IAEA to benefit from technical support in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

