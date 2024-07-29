President Assad Congratulates Venezuela’s Maduro On Election Victory

President Bashar al-Assad extended congratulations to President Nicolas Maduro on his win in the presidential elections, hailing the Venezuelan people’s commitment to sovereignty and independence.

In a congratulatory message, President al-Assad emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation and mutual support between nations with independent decision-making, particularly in light of global changes and developments.

He expressed Syria’s eagerness to strengthen historical friendship ties with Venezuela, fostering bilateral cooperation and expanding its scope to serve the shared interests of both nations and peoples.

This gesture of solidarity underscores the strong diplomatic relations between Syria and Venezuela, as they navigate the complexities of international politics and seek to promote peace and cooperation.

