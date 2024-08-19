Moscow Documents New US Violation of Anti-Collision Protocols in Syria

The deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, Oleg Ignasyuk, confirmed that the United States violated the “anti-collision protocols” signed with Russia in Syria.”On August 17, between 11:05 and 11:10 (Moscow time), a coalition F/A-18 fighter-bomber came dangerously close to a Russian Aerospace Force An-30 aircraft that was conducting a routine flight in Syrian airspace over the al-Tanf area in Homs governorate at an altitude of 6,700 meters,” Ignasyuk said, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.”The Russian crew, who demonstrated high professionalism, took timely measures to prevent a collision,” he added.”

Eighteen violations of the rules for the use of Syrian Arab Republic airspace were recorded by coalition aircraft in the Al-Tanf area during the day: three pairs of F-15 fighter jets, a pair of Typhoon fighters, a pair of F/A-18 fighter jets, and three pairs of A-10 attack aircraft,” Ignasyuk reported.This U.S. breach coincided with air strikes carried out by Russian aircraft against the movements of armed groups emerging from the Tanf area, southeast of Syria, which took refuge in hard-to-reach areas in the Bishri mountain range east of Homs.

It is noteworthy that the Russian and American sides signed a memorandum on “anti-collision protocols” in December 2019. The memorandum includes a number of rules and restrictions aimed at avoiding collisions between Russian and American aircraft in Syrian airspace and establishes certain protocols for flight crews to follow, along with a ground communication ring between the two sides in case of a breakdown in air communications.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.