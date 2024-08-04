Moscow Announces Joint Russian-Syrian Military Base in Ain al-Arab

The Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria announced that Russian and Syrian forces had set up a military base in Ain al-Arab, north of Aleppo.

The deputy director of the Russian Center for Reconciliation, Navy Colonel Oleg Ignasyuk, said in a statement on Friday: “The armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arabic Republic have completed the establishment of the Kobani base in the area near the Syrian-Turkish border on the territory of Aleppo governorate,” according to the Russian agency TASS.

Measures are continuing to “monitor the cessation of hostilities regime between the conflicting parties,” he said.

In 2019, US forces withdrew from Ain al-Arab, and the Syrian army and Russian forces entered the city, which lies on the border strip between Turkey and Syria, about 160 kilometres from Aleppo governorate. The population of Ain al-Arab is predominantly Kurdish.

