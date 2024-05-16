Key Developments at the 33rd Arab Summit in Manama with President al-Assad’s Participation

On May 16, 2024, the 33rd session of the Arab League Council at the summit level commenced in Manama, Bahrain, marked by the attendance of President Bashar al-Assad. Despite his decision not to deliver a speech, President al-Assad’s presence underscored Syria’s firm stances on pivotal issues such as Arab identity, the Palestinian matter, the Arab-Israeli conflict, and the reform of the Arab League.

During this significant gathering, the leadership of the Arab Summit was transitioned from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. In his opening remarks, Crown Prince Mohammad emphasized the urgency of joint efforts to halt the aggression against Palestinians, facilitate humanitarian aid, and strive for a durable and fair resolution to their plight.

Furthermore, a notable sideline meeting occurred between President al-Assad and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. This interaction highlighted the ongoing diplomatic engagements amidst the discussions of the summit.

President al-Assad was welcomed upon his arrival in Manama by notable Bahraini dignitaries including Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the personal representative of the King of Bahrain, and other senior officials. Accompanying President al-Assad was a delegation consisting of Syria’s top diplomatic figures, emphasizing the significance of this summit in fostering regional dialogue and cooperation.

