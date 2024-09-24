Homs Countryside: Four Zainebiyoun Member, Including Leader, Killed

Unknown assailants launched an armed attack on a military patrol belonging to the Afghan militia Zainebiyoun, affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, on Sunday evening near the Taybeh area in the eastern countryside of Homs.

According to a military source in the region, the patrol consisted of two vehicles equipped with 23mm anti-aircraft guns. It included nine members, one of whom was a field commander. The attack occurred around 11 PM when assailants in four-wheel-drive vehicles targeted the patrol on the outskirts of the area, resulting in casualties.

The attack left four members dead, including the patrol commander, Mukhtar Mahtab, while the remaining members sustained various injuries, many of them serious. The militia transported the deceased and injured to a field hospital near Sukhna, which specializes in treating members and leaders of Iranian militias in the area.

In response, the militia, alongside the Afghan Fatemiyoun militia, dispatched military reinforcements from the Sukhna and Arak regions to the attack site, including tanks, personnel carriers, military vehicles, and dozens of personnel to search the area.

