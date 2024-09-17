Dozens Injured as Wireless Devices Explode in Syria and Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions

Sources from the Syrian police reported today (Tuesday) that a car explosion occurred on the road between Al-Mowasat Tunnel and the Kafr Sousa roundabout in Damascus. The explosion was attributed to a wireless device inside the vehicle, resulting in four people being transferred to Al-Mowasat Hospital for treatment, according to the German News Agency.

This incident coincided with similar explosions involving wireless devices in the southern suburb of Beirut, the Lebanese capital, where more than 2800 were injured.

The “Syrian Observatory” reported that several members of the Lebanese Hezbollah were transported to hospitals in Damascus and the surrounding countryside after sustaining injuries from the explosion of communication devices.

Simultaneously, in Beirut, over 1,000 individuals, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were injured when pagers used for communication detonated across Lebanon, according to security sources cited by Reuters.

A Hezbollah official, speaking anonymously, described the pager detonations as the “biggest security breach” the group had faced in nearly a year of conflict with Israel. Since the Gaza conflict escalated last October, Hezbollah and Israel have been locked in cross-border warfare, marking the worst escalation in years.

