Hundreds of Syrian Refugees Deported from Turkey to Northern Syria

Turkish authorities have reportedly deported over 300 Syrian citizens in the past 72 hours via the border gates with Syria, as per opposition media sources on Sunday.

According to these sources, individuals were apprehended a few days ago from their workplaces and streets across Turkish territories, regardless of possessing valid identification and work permits allowing them to reside and move within Turkey. They were then transported to detention facilities along the border and subsequently sent directly to Syria, specifically to areas controlled by terrorist organizations and armed militias loyal to the Turkish occupation in northwestern Syria, utilizing the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salama crossings.

These sources further assert that the detention centers and border posts function as harrowing sites for Syrians seeking refuge from the oppression of terrorist entities. Detainees reportedly endure various forms of torture, sometimes resulting in fatalities, along with being coerced into menial tasks such as cleaning sewage, digging trenches, and collecting rocks.

An account from one Syrian individual, identified as M.Q., aged 24, highlights the grim reality faced by many. M.Q. disclosed undergoing physical and psychological torment at the hands of the Turkish border guard forces, known as the Gendarmerie. He was apprehended while attempting to cross the border from the al-Taloul village in the countryside of Salqin, Idleb Governorate. Subsequently, he and others were transferred to the border station where they endured a torturous ordeal for two consecutive days before being forcibly returned to Syrian territory.

