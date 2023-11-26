Arab Tribal Attacks in Deir-ez-Zor Expand to “Safe” Areas

An SDF-affiliated sniper shot a young man from al-Ashara on the Euphrates River bank, according to Athr Press.

After midnight on Friday, the towns and countryside of the Jazira region witnessed a series of attacks by Arab tribal forces, directed at the headquarters and military installations of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to local sources reported by Athr Press, Arab tribal forces utilized machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades to target al-Sur Square and SDF military points in the towns of al-Ezba and al-Sabha, near the irrigation canal. Similar attacks occurred in the villages of al-Jasmi, al-Hajna, al-Rabidah, al-Harijiya located in the northeastern countryside. Additionally, one of the SDF headquarters in the town of Abu Hardoub in the eastern countryside was abruptly assaulted.

These sources highlighted that the attacks also impacted military points and headquarters of the SDF in the northwestern countryside, particularly in the areas inhabited by the Bakara tribe. The attacks targeted SDF points in the towns of al-Hussan and Muhaimida, as well as the SDF regiment stationed at the mill’s site adjacent to the town of al-Jeya, all occurring on Saturday night.

Tribal sources, in an interview with Athr Press, indicated that the northwestern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor had been experiencing a cautious calm since the initiation of movements by Arab tribal forces. These movements had, until then, facilitated permanent supply lines of equipment and resources to the SDF. However, the recent escalation in attacks may signal the potential resurgence of confrontations, possibly extending to encompass all areas of Deir-ez-Zor clans.

Simultaneously, in an unrelated incident, a young man from the city of al-Ashara, under the authority of the Syrian state, was shot by a sniper affiliated with the SDF while he was on the bank of the Euphrates River near the city above.

Since the commencement of clashes between Arab tribal forces and the SDF on August 27th, these conflicts have persisted for four months despite ongoing efforts for negotiated resolutions. The latest attempt involved negotiations with Musab al-Hafel, the elder brother of the sheikh of the Akidat tribe. However, these negotiations faced obstacles after the SDF insisted that Hafel issue a statement expressing support for the SDF and meet with its commander-in-chief, Mazloum Abdi.

