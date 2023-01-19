Features
Al-Qubaysiat Organization and Its Relationship of With the Syrian Regime
HARMOON CENTER FOR POLICY STUDIES, Thursday January 19th, 2023
Saved from Death at Sea, Syrian Refugees Face Deportation
ASHARQ AL-AWSAT (London-based pan-Arab), Thursday January 19th, 2023
New Prices for Medicines, Infant Formula Spark Anger Against Assad Government: Indirect Extermination of Children
ORIENT NET (Opposition website), Thursday January 19th, 2023
Turkey: Far Right ‘Sells Bus Tickets’ to Deport Syrian Refugees in New Campaign
ZAMAN AL-WASL (Opposition website), Thursday January 19th, 2023
Staged Deportation of Syrians from Turkey; Detention Centers for Indefinite Period, Judiciary Sidelined
SYRIA TV (Opposition website), Thursday January 19th, 2023