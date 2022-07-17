Syria Trades 3,000 Tons via Nassib Border Crossing Over Last Nine Days

Exports to Jordan amounted to 2,000 tons, whereas imports rose to 1,000, according to the Syria Times.

The director of Daraa Customs, Diab Shadoud, said Sunday that 2,000 tons of Syrian products were exported through the Nassib border crossing with Jordan during the last nine days.

The amount of exports from Eid Al-Adha until yesterday amounted to about 2,000 tons, including vegetables and fruits, while imports amounted to 1,000 tons of various products, Shadoud told SANA reporter.

He added that 416 cargo containers and 103 cargo transit trucks to Lebanon were recorded during the mentioned period.

The number of incoming and outgoing cars with passengers during the same period amounted to 2,300.

