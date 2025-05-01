Dear readers,
On the occasion of Labor Day, The Syrian Observer will not be publishing any articles on Thursday, May 1st. We will be back in action Friday, May 2nd.
Thank you for all your continued support.
The Syrian Observer
Dear readers,
On the occasion of Labor Day, The Syrian Observer will not be publishing any articles on Thursday, May 1st. We will be back in action Friday, May 2nd.
Thank you for all your continued support.
The Syrian Observer
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.