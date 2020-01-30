Regime Intelligence Arrests Head of the State Security Branch in Douma

The Syrian regime and Russia have arrested a number of people in Douma, in an attempt to crackdown on corruption in the area writes Jesr.

Syrian regime intelligence agencies, in coordination with Russians in Douma, have arrested a group of prominent officers and civilian government figures who have operated in Douma since the start of 2020.

The Sowt al-Asima site reported that the arrests hit the president of the state security branch in Douma, Col. Bassel Habib, and a number of branch officers, on charges of “corruption and abusing their position.”

The investigation came after these figures exploited their positions to impose tolls on civilians to carry out various matters.

The director of the Douma emergency electricity office, Eng. Ziyad Adam, was also arrested for his involvement in corruption and embezzlement.

Investigations, which were handed over to the Russians, have opened major corruption cases connected with huge financial sums taken in exchange for allowing Douma residents to repair their homes or to construct buildings or additional floors in violation of codes approved by the Syrian regime, which have prevented repairs of homes in the areas they have recently taken control over.

At the end of 2019, regime intelligence arrested Eng. Nabil Taha, head of the Douma civilian council, from his place of work on charges connected to corruption and embezzling public funds.

The arrests also hit the owner of a fuel station from the Abdel Nafaa family for his involvement in taking large amounts of money to secure fuel, with it later becoming clear that they were bribes for the head of the council.

The Syrian regime has opened corruption cases against dozens of traders and influential figures over the last half of 2019, which has led to the arrest of major figures and investigations, and precautionary asset freezes which have impacted their funds and those of their relatives.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.