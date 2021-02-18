Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham Releases American Journalist 

The militant opposition group has released an American journalist after a 188-day detention in Idleb, writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

On Wednesday, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) released an American journalist known as Bilal Abdul Kareem, a correspondent for the American ONG channel, after six months of detention.

An informed source told Zaman Al-Wasl that HTS released the journalist after a 188-day detention in its prisons in Idleb. This came halfway into the sentence issued against him and based on a guarantee from the region’s notables close to Abdul Kareem, who was arrested on August 13 in the town of Atme, north of Idleb, on the Syrian-Turkish border, with his photographer, who was previously released by HTS.

“The reason for the arrest came after a number of allegations surrounding the accused, which are currently being looked into,” HTS media relations manager told Zaman Al-Wasl in a previous statement. He did not provide more information about the nature of the allegations.

The source indicated that the arrest of Abdul Kareem came after he published a video report in which he talks about the torture of prisoners inside the HTS detention centers, zooming in on the most prominent person who was tortured, Tauqir Sharif. Sharif is a British aid worker who was released by HTS a month ago, and who had been on good terms with Abdul Kareem since they entered Syria.

