Low Polar Air Pressure Prevails, Snow To Fall at Altitudes Above 800 Meters

Polar air pressure will bring snow, hailstones, and temperatures as low as three degrees celsius, according to SANA.

Temperatures will notably drop from 3 to 6 degrees below average as the country is affected by a low polar air pressure accompanied by a cold and wet air mass.

Syria’s meteorology department expected, in its Wednesday bulletin, that the skies will be cloudy to rainy, and the rainfalls will be accompanied by thunder and hailstones over the coastal and northwestern regions, while snow will fall at altitudes of above 800 meters.

The wind will be southwesterly with speeds of 90 km/h, particularly over the southern regions, while the sea waves will be high to medium in amplitude.

The expected temperatures in some major Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 7/3, Daraa 7/2, Homs 9/2, Tartous 17/8, Aleppo 9/0, Deir-ez-Zor 15/0.

