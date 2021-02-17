Russia Records 35 Bombing Operations in De-Escalation Zone in Syria’s Idleb

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has carried out 35 bombing operations in demilitarized Idleb, according to North Press.

The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria said it managed to document 35 bombing operations carried out earlier by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) within the de-escalation zone in Idleb, northwest Syria.

The announcement was made by Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation, Major General Vyacheslav Sitnik, who Russia Today quoted on Monday.

Sitnik said that 19 bombing operations were documented in the Idleb Governorate, 12 in Latakia, two in Aleppo, and two in Hama.

The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria mentioned it has received information indicating that Turkish-backed armed opposition groups in Idleb are preparing to launch false flag military operations targeting residential areas in Idleb and accuse Syrian government forces of perpetrating the attacks.

The de-escalation zone has been witnessing military escalation between Syrian government forces and armed opposition groups since the beginning of 2021.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.