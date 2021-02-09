Turkish Leader Killed in Idleb Countryside

A Turkish militia leader has been assassinated near Idleb, according to Baladi News.

On Sunday, unknown assailants shot dead a Turkish leader in the western countryside of Idleb, days after an attempt to assassinate him with a car bomb.

The Baladi News correspondent in the Idleb countryside said that unidentified masked gunmen on a motorcycle shot down a Turkish leader known as Abou Younes al-Almani (“The German”), killing him instantly.

He was considered the military leader in charge of the German and Turkish fighters in northwestern Syria.

The assassination took place after Almani left the Maghrib prayer, on Sunday, in front of the Al-Farooq Mosque in the northwestern neighborhood of the city of Jisr al-Shughur in the western countryside of Idleb.

On February 2, Almani was exposed to an assassination attempt when his car was targeted with an explosive device in front of his house in Jisr al-Shughur.

Almani was known for being independent from other factions and military formations after he separated from the Guardians of Religion Organization amid the disputes with the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham mid-last year.

