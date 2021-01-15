Al-Bakir Tribe Dignitaries Martyred in Deir ez-Zor

A member of the al-Bakir Tribe has been gunned down in Deir ez-Zor, in the latest of a number of killings that has targeted tribal figures writes SANA.

One of the dignitaries of al-Bakir Tribe was martyred after he was shot in the al-Ezbeh area in Deir ez-Zor’s northern countryside, which is under the control of the US occupation-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Local sources told SANA that Hussein Sheikh al-Jamil, one of the dignitaries of al-Bakir Tribe was martyred after unknown persons opened fire on him in the al-Ezbeh area.

The killing comes a few days after the martyrdom of Sheikh Atilyoush al-Shatat, one of the dignitaries of al-Akidat Tribe and his son in Hawaij Theban village.

The US occupation-backed SDF militia has liquidated a number of the national figures and tribal dignitaries such as the assassination of Sheikh Matshar al-Hafl by a group from the SDF in broad daylight last September.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.