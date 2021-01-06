Syrian-Algerian Talks To Enhance Joint Cooperation Between the Two Countries

Syria and Algeria have held talks to discuss the current state of their relationship and possible future developments writes The Syria Times.

On Jan. 5, 2020, Algerian Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Security Hashemi Jaaboub met with the Syrian ambassador to Algeria, Nameer al-Ghanem at the ministry’s headquarters.

According to a statement by the Algerian Ministry of Labor, they discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries and their existing partnership in the fields of work and employment.

They also discussed opportunities for bilateral cooperation and the historical ties of brotherhood between Algeria and Syria were reviewed, in addition to discussing issues of common interest.

Jaaboub affirmed his ministry’s readiness to intensify consultations and present appropriate proposals to develop joint work between the two sides.

Ghanem expressed Syria’s readiness to lay down a framework for developing bilateral cooperation relations and bring consultations closer, especially through the exchange of expertise and experiences.

