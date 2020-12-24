Presidential Decree on Disbursing One-Time Grant

President Assad has decreed that a one time grant to civil and military employees and pensioners writes SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday issued legislative decree No. 34 for the year 2020 on disbursing a one-time grant with an amount of 50,000 Syrian pounds ($18) to civil and military employees and 40,000 pounds to civil and military pensioners.

The grant will be exempted from income tax on wages and salaries and other deductions.

