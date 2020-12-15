Idleb: Assailants Attack Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham Checkpoint, One Fighter Killed

A Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham fighter was killed by two men who opened fire from a motorcycle at a checkpoint in Idleb’s western countryside reports Zaman Al-Wasl.

Two masked men opened fire on a Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham checkpoint in northern Idleb province, killing one fighter and wounding another, Zaman Al-Wasl’s reporter said Sunday.

The masked men, who were riding a motorcycle, attacked the Hamra checkpoint in the western countryside of Idleb.

Also, a security official in Tahrir al-Sham was killed on Saturday in front of his house in the town of Jisr al-Shughour. The perpetrator is still unknown.

Like the Islamic State, Tahrir al-Sham wants to create an Islamic state of its own. Such a dream makes the whole region under its control in northwestern Syria a ground for mounting violations and abuses.

The opposition-held areas have been witnessing a security chaos, both in the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch areas in northeastern Aleppo, which are under the control of the Turkish-backed National Army, and Idleb province under the control of Tahrir al-Sham and the National Liberation Front.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.