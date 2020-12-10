Cabinet Calls for Punishing Traffickers of Subsidized Materials

In an effort to prevent monopolies and reduce cases of fraud, the cabinet has called for punishments for those who traffic materials that are subsidized by the government writes SANA.

The cabinet called for punishing manipulators and traffickers in materials supported by the state with fines, canceling licenses and imprisonment, in order to control markets, fight monopolies and reduce cases of fraud.

The cabinet, during a weekly session headed by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, called on all ministries to develop international cooperation programs with friendly countries to support the service and development process and provide requirements for the implementation of the signed agreements.

It also demanded the forming of work teams to follow up on those programs, find solutions to obstacles and direct cooperation towards available investment opportunities.

