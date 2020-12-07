Turkish Forces Launch Heavy Attack in Northeastern Syria

Turkey and militias allied to them have targeted positions controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces with rockets and artillery reports Al-Masdar.

Turkish Armed Forces, alongside their allied militants, launched a powerful attack on northeastern Syria this evening, when their troops targeted the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Abu Rasin area of Hassakeh.

According to a field source in Hassakeh Governorate, the Turkish army launched several artillery shells and rockets toward the SDF’s positions around Abu Rasin; this was followed by heavy rocket fire from the militants of the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

The source said the attack was unprovoked and did not just target the SDF, but also, the residents of Abu Rasin and its countryside. The Turkish army and their allied militants continue to wreak havoc east of the Euphrates.

Meanwhile, in Raqqa and Aleppo governorates, the Turkish army and their allied militants resumed their attacks on the Manbij and Ayn Issa areas, in what appears to be an almost daily occurrence.

Since the conclusion of the Karabakh conflict and the return of their Syrian mercenaries, the Turkish Armed Forces have intensified their operations against the SDF east of the Euphrates.

