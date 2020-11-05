Iran-Backed Militants Kill 14 Civilians in Homs Desert

A large number of civilians have been killed by Iran-backed militants in Homs, with children among the dead report Zaman Al-Wasl.

Iran-backed militants have killed 14 civilians, including four women and a child, in a desert area in the central province of Homs, Zaman Al-Wasl’s reporter said Tuesday.

Eight more people were wounded in the attack on the al-Umour area in the eastern countryside of Homs city, also known as Badiya.

Sources say that all of Shiite militias are fighting under the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) led by Suleiman Rezaei, nicknamed The Iranian.

Syria’s nine-year-long war has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands and forced 13 million people from their homes, half of whom have left their shattered homeland.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.