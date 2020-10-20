Further Escalation Between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Hurras al-Deen

Tensions are rising in Idleb, with clashes between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Hurras al-Deen being witnessed, amid arrests reports The Syrian Observatory of Human Rights.

On Monday, the situation in Idleb headed towards further escalation, after Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham continued its security campaigns and operations against the extremist Hurras al-Deen in Idleb and its countryside.

This comes within the framework of the continuous attempts by Tahrir al-Sham to eliminate jihadists, under orders from Turkish intelligence; especially those who reject the Russian-Turkish agreements. Hurras al-Deen is perhaps the most prominent of those groups.

As the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) monitored, as of midday on Monday, the security apparatus of Tahrir al-Sham had arrested more than 25 individuals belonging to t Hurras al-Deen and cells affiliated with the Islamic State, in both Idleb and the town of al-Fu’ah in its eastern countryside.

At a later stage, an armed group attacked the Tahrir al-Sham headquarters in Idleb. Violent clashes took place between people at the headquarters and the attackers, amid information about casualties on both sides.

The SOHR sources reported that Tahrir al-Sham arrested a Hurras al-Deen leader who is accused of being affiliated with al-Qaeda, a day before the Russian campaign. The leader hails from the city of Jisr al-Shughur in the western Idleb countryside.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.