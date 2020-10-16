200 Coronavirus Cases in Syrian Schools

The coronavirus is continuing its spread and infections have been reported in a number of schools that are run by the Ministry of Education reports Sowt Al-Asima.

The Director of the School Health Administration in the Syrian regime’s Ministry of Education, Hatoon Tawashi, announced that the number of positive coronavirus cases has increased in ministry-affiliated schools.

On Thursday, Tawashi said that the number of positive cases in schools reached 200, including students, teachers, and school health teams.

The governorates of Damascus countryside, Aleppo and Homs topped the list in terms of the number of positive cases, while no coronavirus infections were recorded in Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, Hassakeh, and Daraa schools.

Two people died during the past two days in the city of al-Nabek in the Damascus countryside, due to coronavirus complications.

