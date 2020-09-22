Kurdish Unified Position Initiative Proceeding Well Mazloum Abdi

Mazloum Abdi has said that no Kurdish political party has been excluded from the initiative to unify the Kurdish position reports North Press.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief, Mazloum Abdi, denied on Sunday the exclusion of any Kurdish political parties from the initiative of unifying the Kurdish position.

“The initiative of unifying the Kurdish position is proceeding according to its national standards, we aim at sharing all Kurdish political parties in Syria in this initiative,” Abdi tweeted in Kurdish.

Abdi denied the exclusion of both the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party in Syria and the Kurdish Democratic Unity Party in Syria from the initiative that was held between the Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS), a coalition of Syrian Kurdish political parties allied with the opposition Syrian National Coalition, and the PYD-led Kurdish National Unity parties.

“All rumors are untrue,” Abdi added.

After the announcement of achieving the Kurdish political unified position, activists and journalists reported that both the above mentioned parties were dismissed from the initiative.

“Both the Kurdish National Unity parties and ENKS accomplished the Kurdish political unified position,” Saleh Geddo, Secretary of the Kurdish Democratic Left Party, told North Press on Saturday.

Geddo, who participates in the intra-Kurdish dialogues, added that they would announce the details of the Kurdish political unified position in the coming days.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.